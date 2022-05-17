Gyanvapi Masjid Row: “If a shivling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying”, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said, while hearing a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, which had challenged the videography survey ordered by a local court.Also Read - Pilgrimage Travel on Your Mind? Check Out These 7 Destinations Before Booking Your Tickets

However, arguing for the petitioners, senior advocate Ahmadi said, "How do you seal the premises? This is result of a string of illegal orders. Today if you seal the place then it is an ex-parte order and altering the status quo. There was no notice to us. We were not heard also." The matter will be next heard in the Supreme Court on May 19.

Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Here’s What Happened In The Supreme Court

Supreme Court says it can issue notice; observes – till the next date of hearing we will issue a direction that DM Varanasi will ensure that the Shivling area will be protected but it will not impede access of Muslims to the mosque for prayers.

Supreme Court observes that it will pass order and protect part of the order where the Shivling was found, but the rest of the order is stayed. We will say that if the Shivling is found then the DM will ensure security to the area – the court observes.

Supreme Court tells Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, that it needs assistance from him in certain issues.

Supreme Court says the trial court directed the DM Varanasi to seal the premises where Shivling was found and entry into the Wazu khana was restricted and said that it will not be used and only 20 people will be allowed for prayers.

Representing petitioners, Sr Adv Ahmadi says under the garb of commission proceeding, the status quo is sought to be altered and the area is being earmarked and the area is being sealed.

Sr Adv Ahmadi read the Varanasi court order which had prohibited Muslims from performing ablution in the mosque complex.

“These orders are not good on ground of jurisdiction. These orders whereby the commission etc. have been appointed must come to a standstill. The status quo as it existed on date of suit should be maintained. All orders illegal!”, said Ahmadi.

Raising questions on the court’s order, Ahmadi asked, “How do you seal the premises? This is result of a string of illegal orders. Today if you seal the place then it is an ex parte order and altering the status quo. There was no notice to us. We were not heard also.”

For the unversed, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate from the Hindu side had yesterday claimed that a 'shivling' has been found inside a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the survey, a claim dismissed by the Muslim parties.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter removed Ajay Mishra from the post of Advocate Commissioner, allegedly for leaking information about the video survey to the media. Vishal Singh has been elevated to the post of advocate commissioner. The court has granted two-day time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey.

In a related development, the Hindu petitioners have filed a new petition in a Varanasi court, seeking demolition of a wall located between the ‘Nandi’ statue and the ‘Shivling’ that they claim to have found during the video survey.

What is The Controversy Around Gyanvapi Mosque?

Gyanvapi Mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, is at the centre of legal battle. A court in Varanasi had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid. The survey is to find out the truth behind the claims of the presence of Hindu symbols of worship in the mosque complex. Notably, five women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols of Hindu deities on its outer walls. They also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.