New Delhi: Reacting sharply to the survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid and the sealing of 'wuzu khana' (ablution area), the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed the survey, its report, and sealing of 'wuzu khana' as "gross injustice to Muslims".

"The current situation created about the Gyanvapi mosque was completely unacceptable to Muslims and Gyanvapi "'was a mosque and will continue to remain a mosque till the end,'" the AIMPLB said in a statement issued late on Monday evening.

AIMPLB General Secretary, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "Gyanvapi is a mosque and will remain a mosque. The attempt to transform it into a temple is nothing more than a conspiracy to spread hate by communal forces."

Meanwhile, Rais Ahmad Ansari, an advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has called petitioners’ claim about a “Shivling” being found at the mosque “misleading”.

“There’s only a fountain in the mosque’s wuzu khana,” said Ansari.

His statement came after a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi ordered the sealing of the spot where “Shivling” was reportedly found and Hindu petitioners claimed that a ‘Shivling’ had been found in the survey.

What Does The Hindu Side Say?

An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, has claimed that the Shivling is facing the Nandi and is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter. The petitioners also sought to stop their opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

What is the controversy around Gyanvapi Mosque?

Gyanvapi Mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, is currently facing a legal battle. A court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The survey is to find out the truth behind the claims of the presence of Hindu symbols of worship in the mosque complex. Five Delhi-based women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols of Hindu deities on its outer walls. They also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.