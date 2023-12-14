SHOCKER! Man Viciously Beats Stray Dog To Death In UP’s Jhansi | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi tied a stray dog to a pole and viciously beat the canine to death with a wooden stick. The disturbing act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the man can be seen mercilessly thrashing the stray dog with a long wooden stick while the helpless animal is tied to a pole. The man lands blow after blow upon the canine’s head and body and does not stop the assault until the animal dies.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

According to reports, the incident took place in Simraha village in Bazaar area of Jhansi district. They said that dog had allegedly attacked cattle belonging to the man. This angered him and in response he beat the dog to death.

After the video went viral on social media, police took cognizance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

‘The accused is absconding and will be arrested soon,” said an official.

Guna man stomps puppy to death

In a similar incident, last week, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district brutally killed a puppy by viciously stomping the helpless animal to death after flinging it on the road.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the man is seen sitting cross-legged outside a shop when two puppies approach him. Suddenly, he grabs one of the canines and violently flings it on the road. The man then approaches the little puppy and repeatedly stomps on it without mercy, killing it without any remorse.

Heartbreaking incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. An innocent puppy, seeking food and love, was cruelly killed. Such acts are reprehensible and demand justice. We urge Madhya Pradesh Police to swiftly arrest and punish the perpetrator. Let's stand against cruelty and ensure the… pic.twitter.com/E9JekXCJP9 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) December 9, 2023

The vicious act was brought to the notice of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who termed it as an “act of barbarism” and assured strict action against the culprit.

Chouhan’s assurance came after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the CM to look into the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

On Sunday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a post on X drew Chouhan’s attention towards the incident.

“This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see,” said the Union minister, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Guna.

Later, CM Chouhan in a post on X said, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences.”

Guna Kotwali police station house officer Anup Bhargava told news agency PTI that the incident took place in Subhash Colony on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old accused, Mrityunjay Jadaun, was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal), he said.