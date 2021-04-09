Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking case of medical negligence, three women were allegedly administered anti-rabies injections instead of the Covid vaccine at a government hospital in Shamli district. The incident took place on Thursday at the Kandhala Community Health Centre of Shamli. Notably 3 elderly women–Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72 and Satyavati, 60– reached the community health centre to get their first COVID vaccine. Also Read - Over 70 Vaccine Centres in Mumbai Shut After Shortage, Govt Calls The Information 'Farce' | Key Points

Upon reaching the centre, health workers asked them to get a syringe of Rs 10 each and then allegedly administered the anti-rabies injection. After receiving the shot, all three of them were given a slip following which they returned back to their respective homes. However, only a few hours later, condition of Saroj Devi began to deteriorate and she complained of nausea and dizziness. Her family members took her to a private doctor who was aghast to see that she had been given the anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid vaccine.

Confirming the incident, Jasjeet Kaur, District Magistrate, Shamli, told The Hindu “The affected women are in their late 60s and early 70s. Instead of approaching the COVID vaccine OPD [outpatient department], they stood in the line at general OPD and said ‘tika laga do’ [get us vaccinated].”

After the news spread, relatives of the three women created an uproar and complained to CMO Shamli Sanjay Agarwal demanding action against the health workers at the centre. Brijendra Singh, in-charge of the health centre has said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

“There should have been proper signboards to avoid confusion. Had she not complained of reactionary symptoms of the ARV we would have been assured that Covid vaccination had been administered to her. Besides, how can you give ARV to a normal person? We complained to the authorities only after that”, The Times of India quoted Saroj Devi’s son Manish Verma as saying.

(With IANS inputs)