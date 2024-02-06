Home

SHOCKING: Teen Brother Rapes And Murders Minor Sister After Watching Porn In UP’s Kasganj

It is believed that he raped his sister and then strangled her to death, fearing that she would expose his misdeeds to their family.

In a shocking incident that has left the entire community in dismay, a 19-year-old youth has been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of his minor sister in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Sanju, reportedly watched pornographic content on his mobile phone on the night of February 3 before committing the heinous crime. It is believed that he raped his sister and then strangled her to death, fearing that she would expose his misdeeds to their family.

The incident came to light when the uncle of the victim filed a complaint against his nephew, Sanju Kumar, on February 4. The police swiftly acted upon the complaint and arrested the accused. During the interrogation, Sanju confessed to the crime, revealing the horrifying details of the events that unfolded that night.

The news of this brutal act has sent shockwaves throughout the region, raising concerns about the safety and protection of minors within their own homes. The incident highlights the dark reality that exists within our society, where even close family members can perpetrate unspeakable acts of violence against their own kin.

“Since the complaint was files, the police were searching for the accused. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday evening. During interrogation, he said that his father had died a year ago and he lives with his mother and sister in another house in the village.

“His mother had gone to his uncle’s house on the day of the incident and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her,” the police officer said.

Police have recovered the mobile from the accused and the porn clips he watched on it. The accused has been sent to jail.

