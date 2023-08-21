Shoe Hurled At Swami Prasad Maurya In Lucknow, Accused Beaten Up By SP Workers; Akhilesh Blames BJP | WATCH

Top Recommended Stories

Visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed a shoe being hurled at Swami Prasad Maurya at an SP event.

Published: August 21, 2023 5:06 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

Lucknow: A man disguised as a lawyer hurled a shoe at senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday. According to reports, the attacker, identified as Akash Saini, was overpowered and beaten up SP workers present at the scene, and later taken away by the cops.

Visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed a shoe being hurled at Maurya at an SP event. However, the footwear did not reach the senior politician and landed on the floor.


Soon, the assailant, Akash Saini, who had come to the event by masquerading as a lawyer, was grabbed and thrashed by Samajwadi Party workers, another video showed.

“The accused has been taken to a hospital and further details will be known after questioning him. The alleged assailant, Akash Saini, was dressed as a lawyer,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Aniandy Vikram Singh told news agency PTI. Saini was taken into custody by the Vibhuti Khand police, the senior officer said.

In another video of the incident, Saini can be seen being taken away by the police, however, he breaks free and tries to flee as the cops give chase and nab him once more.

As per reports, the incident took place at the SP’s one-day ‘mahasammelan’ at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan where party president Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to address the event. However, Akhilesh had not reached the venue when the shoe-throwing incident took place.

Akhilesh blames BJP

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed the incident is handiwork of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “BJP is behind all such incident,” Akhilesh told reporters after the incident.

Who is Swami Prasad Maurya?

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh who had defected to the SP from the BJP just before the 2022 assembly elections, has been in the thick of a controversy over his remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and Hindu temples.

(With inputs from Agencies)

