Shraddha Murder Case Rerun: UP Man Kills Ex Girlfriend, Cuts Body Into 6 Parts

The incident had come to light on November 15 after some locals found the body inside a well located outside Paschimi village.

A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman whose chopped body was found in a well in UP's Azamgarh. (Representative image)

Azamgarh, UP: Days after the Shraddha murder case shook the entire nation, a man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend and chopping her body into six parts. Accused, Prince Yadav was arrested on Saturday by UP Police. The incident had come to light on November 15 after some locals found the body inside a well located outside Paschimi village.

The body of the woman, identified as Aradhna was found in semi-naked condition and seemed to be two to three days old, Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya said. The accused committed this crime in resentment over the victim’s decision to marry someone else. Yadav along with his cousin Sarvesh and other family members planned her murder to take revenge.

According to reports, Yadav had taken Aradhana on his bike to a temple on November 9 where he strangled her to death in a sugarcane field. His cousin, Sarvesh, also helped him in this crime. Later, they cut the body into 6 parts and threw it into a well nearby.

A sharp-edged weapon, a country-made pistol, and a cartridge have been recovered by police in the case so far. The other accused, including Sarvesh, are on the run.

This incident comes just after Shradha Walker’s killing where the accused had cut the body parts into 35 pieces and dumped it across Delhi. Shraddha’s live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla murdered her following an argument and later cut her body into many pieces. Aaftab then stored the pieces in a fridge inside his flat for nearly three weeks before dumping them in forested areas in and around the national capital.