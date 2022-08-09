Noida: Surajpur court on Tuesday sent Shrikant Tyagi to 14-day judicial custody for assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe society in Noida. According to the Noida cops, Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya who revealed this during police interrogation as the matter is being probed.Also Read - Shrikant Tyagi, Accused of Abusing Woman Inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, Arrested

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, was arrested Tuesday from Meerut, officials said. Senior police officials said Tyagi's three associates have also been held. Tyagi, who was at large since Friday evening, had moved a court in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district with a plea for surrender-related procedures. The hearing in the matter has been listed for August 10.

Tyagi had allegedly hurled expletives and assaulted the woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.