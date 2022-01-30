Sirathu Assembly Elections 2022: Sirathu is one of 403 assembly constituencies going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Sirathu comes under Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. In the last UP Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Sirathu Vidhan Sabha constituency. In 2017, Sheetla Prasad of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Vachaspati from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 26203 votes.Also Read - Amethi Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Yet to Field Candidates Against SP's Maharaji Prajapati

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Sonkar won from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 38722 votes by defeating SP candidate Indrajeet Saroj.

Key candidates fighting for Sirathu assembly constituency in 2022 UP elections:

The BJP has fielded Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya as its candidate from Sirathu assembly seat. Keshav Prasad Maurya won Sirathu Assembly seat in 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections. In 2017, the Sirathu seat was retained by BJP candidate Sheetla Prasad in 2017 assembly elections. Maurya is once again trying his luck from his home town Sirathu in 2022 UP Assembly election.

Other parties are yet to declare their candidates for Sirathu. The full list of key candidates from the Sirathu seat will be updated when the candidates are announced.

Sirathu Assembly Election Results 2017:

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sheetla Prasad BJP Winner 78,621 40.07% 26,203 Vachaspati SP Runner Up 52,418 26.72% Saeedurrab BSP 3rd 43,782 22.32%

Polling, Counting Dates:

Sirathu will go to polls in Phase 5 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on 27 February and the date of counting of votes will be Thursday, 10 March 2022.

About Sirathu:

Sirathu is well connected to big cities like Prayagraj and Kanpur by road and rail it is 60 km from Prayagraj and 140 km from Kanpur. Sirathu has several tourist attractions as well. The fort in Kara, the oldest town of Kaushambi district, is 9 km from Sirathu. Ganga river in Kara is visited by many pilgrims daily to take holy baths.

