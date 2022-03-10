Sirathu Election Result Live: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Sirathu Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. The key candidates fighting for Sirathu Assembly seat are: Seema Devi (INC), Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP), Pallavi Patel (SP), Munsab Ali (BSP), and Vishnu Kumar (AAP). Who will win the battle for Sirathu? Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Sirathu.Also Read - Lucknow North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Sirathu Election Results 2022: Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM

6 am: Counting to begin for Sirathu assembly seat at 8 am today. Also Read - Badaun, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Shekhupur, Dataganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM