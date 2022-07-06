New Delhi: Sirathu MLA and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) Leader Pallavi Patel suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday following which she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. According to the reports, doctors at Medanta Hospital said a team of experts is keeping a close watch on her condition.Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway, Built 8 Months Before Deadline, To Open For Public Next Week: All You Need to Know