Sitapur Election Result 2022: Sitapur is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a part of the Sitapur district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Sitapur (Lok Sabha constituency). In 2017, Rakesh Rathore of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Radhey Shyam Jaiswal from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 24,839 votes. Before that, SP held this seat for 15 long years, winning three consecutive terms, from 1992-2017. But will it be able to repeat history or will BJP retain Sitapur? We will find out today.Also Read - Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Sitapur Results 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin for Sitapur assembly seat at 8 am today.