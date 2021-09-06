Lucknow: Skeletal remains of a man were recovered from an out-of-order elevator at OPEC Hospital in Kaili of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. The elevator was opened after 24 years of non-operational condition for repair work. The skeleton was found on September 1 and the police were alerted immediately, an India Today report stated.Also Read - UP Cybercrime Police Nabs Three Haryana Men for Duping Amazon of Lakhs | Details Here

The police have launched an investigation into the mystery case and the skeleton has been sent for a DNA test to the forensic department. The Basti Police are also looking into the 'missing persons' files from 24 years ago to find leads and identify the body.

The construction work for Kaili OPEC Hospital in Basti district began in 1991 and the elevator was functional until 1997 when it became non-operational, the police said.

“If any written complaint is given in the matter, we will register a case. At present, the police are investigating several angles. To solve the mystery of the male skeleton, 24 police stations in the district have been deployed,” Basti Police Additional Superintendent Deependra Nath Choudhary said, as recorded in Hindi.

It is not known yet how the person died and why his body was at the base of the elevator.