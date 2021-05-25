Lucknow: The health condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is said to have deteriorated and critical, however, the hospital issued a statement saying that his condition is critical but under control. Meanwhile, the condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement issued by Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital said. Also Read - Azam Khan Shifted to ICU Ward in Lucknow as Condition Worsens

The 72-year-old leader and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9. “On May 24, scanning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (72) was done, in which cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today, he was kept in the ward with five litres of oxygen. His condition is critical yet under control,” the statement said. Also Read - Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan, Son Shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur Jail For COVID Treatment

“On May 22, SP MP Azam Khan (72) was given two litres of oxygen. His condition is stable,” the hospital said. An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement added. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Pakistan Squash Legend Azam Khan Passes Away in London

Azam Khan and his family members had been booked in over 84 criminal cases in 2019. The cases include charges like land grabbing, forgery, book theft, statue theft, goat theft, buffalo theft, power theft, and several others. Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam surrendered in court in February last year and were in jail ever since.

(Includes inputs from Agencies)