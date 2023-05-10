Home

Uttar Pradesh

SP MLA Beats BJP Leader’s Husband Inside Uttar Pradesh Police Station: Watch

The video is said to be from a police station in Amethi.

The incident took place in front of dozens of policemen.

It happened in a police station in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Ok, we will tell you what happened but a bit of suspense build-up was necessary, actually, it wasn’t as any news Uttar Pradesh police are very much anticipated and keenly observed.

The video is said to be from a police station in Amethi where a Samajwadi Party MLA beat up the husband of a BJP leader. According to reports, Samajwadi Party legislator Rakesh Pratap Singh assaulted Deepak Singh, the husband of Rashmi Singh, a BJP municipal election candidate, inside the Gauriganj Kotwali police station in Amethi district on Wednesday even as policemen struggled to overpower the attackers since the incident took place in front of dozens of policemen who struggled to keep Rakesh Pratap Singh and his supporters off Deepak Singh.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh has alleged that Deepak Singh arrived at the police station and verbally abused him while he was sitting at a protest there and this angered the MLA.

Rakesh Pratap Singh said he had been at the protest because Deepak Singh and his supporters had assaulted some of his supporters, but the police had not taken any action.

