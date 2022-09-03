NOIDA: A 20-year-old man was killed while another was injured after a speeding BMW sports car spun out of control and fell off the Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway on Saturday morning. The incident happened near Galgotias University in the Dankaur police station area of ​​Noida at around 8.30 am when the two men, who hail from Haryana, were going towards Agra. The speeding BMW went uncontrolled and fell about 20 feet below the road resulting in the death of the driver, identified as Bharat, on the spot while one person, identified as Gaurav was injured. Gaurav has been admitted to Kailash Hospital.Also Read - Noida Metro Aqua Line To Go Musical Again From September 01. See Here How.

According to the police, Bharat and Gaurav were going towards Agra in a BMW car bearing the numberplate HR22M0003. At around 8.30 am, the car fell down the Yamuna Expressway due to excessive speed at Km 11 in Dankaur area.

"As a team reached the spot, they found that a BMW car with a Haryana registration number had fallen off the Yamuna expressway near KM no. 11. The two occupants identified as Bharat and Gaurav were rushed to Kailash hospital where Bharat was declared brought dead on arrival while Gaurav is undergoing treatment," a senior officer of Dankaur police station said adding that the two were said to be from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and were heading towards Agra from Noida.

“Initial investigation revealed that they were overspeeding and had lost control of the wheels following which the car fell off the expressway,” he said.

The Police are conducting further inquiries.