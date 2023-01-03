Speeding Car Runs Over 3 Girls In Greater Noida; One Under Coma, Others Seriously Injured

Greater Noida: Three B-Tech students are battling for their lives after a speeding car ran over them in Greater Noida on Tuesday. The police have launched a massive man hunt for the accused who went missing after hitting the girls.

A B.Tech final year student went into coma after the accident. The victim, Sweety Kumari, has serious injuries in her head and legs. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

Taking help of social media, Sweety Kumari’s brother informed that she is a student of Greater Noida’s GNIOT college and is fighting for her life in the ICU.

“I am Santosh Kumar and I am raising funds for My sister-Sweety Kumar, a student of GNIOT College, Greater Noida, as she has met with a major road accident. Doctors have advised her to stay in the hospital until she fully recovers. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. We have spent Rs 1,00000. Further treatment will cost Rs 10,00,000 and we need funds to continue the treatment,” he wrote in the social media post.

Her family has registered a case in the BETA-2 police station.