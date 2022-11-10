Man, Escaping Police In Rape Case, Rams Into Security Guard Of Noida Society; Clip Emerges

A senior executive of a private company hit a security guard with his car at the gate of his housing society while he was trying to run from a team of police in a rape case.

Man, Escaping Police In Rape Case, Rams Into Security Guard Of Noida Society; Clip Emerges

Viral video: A senior executive of a private company hit a security guard with his car at the gate of his housing society while he was trying to run from a team of police in a rape case. According to a reports, the Noida police had been looking to arrest the accused, Neeraj Singh in a case filed by a coworker who accused him of allegedly taking advantages and raping her. He has been on a run since the case was filed with the police.

According to police the accused, a resident of Noida Sector 120 Amrapali Zodiac, has changed the company he was working ever since the matter came to light and is currently working as a general manager at a firm based in Gurugram.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Singh’s car can be seen swerving sharply as it carries the guard, Ashok Mavi, tumbling to the ground.

Noida, again. – The man driving the white car is a GM in a company, facing allegations of sexual assault. – He tries to escape, injuring society guard, as he realises the police has come to investigate. @ndtv @mukeshmukeshs report pic.twitter.com/I1sT0keqsH — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) November 10, 2022

Mavi, who suffered injuries in his shoulders and legs, was taken to hospital. His condition is stable. Speaking to TOI, Mavi said the driver of the sedan struck him down near Gate No. 2 of the society.

I was on the phone when I spotted the speeding car coming out of the basement. I signalled to it to slow down as residents walk around in the complex. But the driver came straight at me. The force was such that I was hit inside the compound but landed on the ground beyond the gate. While his car got stuck at the gate, I got a chance to move aside. But in no time, he sped away again. He could have crushed me,” Mavi was quoted as saying by TOI.

The police has registered a case under section 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal code.