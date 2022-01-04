Bareilly: Stampede occurred during Congress marathon in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Tuesday. The women’s marathon, organized on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon’ campaign was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to lack of clear instructions by the organizers. Hundreds of women and children were the participants of the marathon. Several people were injured in the incident.Also Read - WATCH: Lord Krishna Tells Me Daily In Dreams I'll Bring Ram Rajya In UP, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The marathon was organised by Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron. Reacting to the mishap, Supriya Aron said there is nothing to worry. “When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are just girls. It is human nature. But I want to apologise.” She further said that it could also be a conspiracy against the Congress, due to its increasing mass base ahead of the elections. Also Read - Political Parties Want Assembly Elections on Time With Strict COVID Protocols, Says EC | Highlights

Videos have emerged from the site, which show some girls tripping and falling to the ground while running in the marathon. Those coming from behind had to suddenly stop, leading to more participants falling down. Importantly, none of the children were seen wearing masks despite the danger of COVID-19 and being unvaccinated against the virus. Also Read - UP Assembly Elections 2022: Final Voter List After Jan 5, Polling Time Increased. All You Need To Know

#WATCH | Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/nDtKd1lxf1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2022

According to media reports, at least three participants have been sent to hospital after getting injured in the stampede-like situation. The police have reached the spot and started investigation.

Girls ‘manhandled’ at Priyanka Gandhi’s Jhansi rally

The stampede comes just days after students and women were manhandled by Congress workers at another rally organized in UP’s Jhansi. Some Congress workers also misbehaved with students and women, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged.

The Congress had reportedly planned two Mahila marathons in Lucknow and Jhansi despite restriction by district authorities. The Lucknow marathon was canceled. However, in Jhansi, the girls refused to return.

Congress had launched “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign, a massive outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh. The marathon was organised as part of this campaign.