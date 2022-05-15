New Delhi: After the tragic fire incident at a CCTV factory in Delhi’s Mundka that claimed at least 27 lives, authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar have put the firefighters on alert and started special awareness campaigns in residential areas, markets, offices and schools.Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

According to the reports, Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation. Firefighters have been instructed to go to residential areas, markets, schools, colleges, and private companies to hold mock drills. They have also been asked to create awareness among the people about controlling a fire in case of any incident happens.

"In view of the massive fire that broke out in a CCTV factory in Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation," a police spokesperson said.

“The firefighters have also been instructed to go to schools, colleges, private companies etc. and hold mock drills in order to spread awareness about controlling a fire in case of any incident and preventing loss of life,” the official said.

Fire Service officials from Ecotech 3 station on Saturday held mock drills at multiple firms in Greater Noida. They also engaged the staff and security personnel of the firms to inform them about the measures to be taken in case of a fire, the spokesperson said.

During the mock drills, the firefighters also taught the firm employees and security personnel techniques to handle and use basic firefighting equipment as a first responder to any emergency, the official added. More such mock drills are being held in other parts of Noida and Greater Noida, and will continue in the future, according to officials.

(With PTI Inputs)