Stepson-Stepdaughter Found In ‘Compromising Position’, Kill Mother For Opposing Their Relationship In UP

Two step siblings allegedly killed their mother for objecting to their 'illicit relationship' in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Singh while the arrested accused are Shivam and Tannu aka Pooja. (Representational Image)

Unnao: A woman has been killed for objecting to the illicit relationship between step-siblings in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The woman’s daughter and stepson fled the scene after the murder but were later arrested by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Singh while the arrested accused are Shivam and Tannu aka Pooja. The two planned the murder after Pooja’s marriage was fixed with someone else.

According to the police, Shanti was found murdered in a rented house in Bandhu Vihar area in Sadar Kotwali area. Pooja is Shanti’s daughter from her third marriage while Shivam is the son of her second husband.

The step-siblings escaped after murdering their mother. Shanti was stabbed several times on the face and neck, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police spokesman said that Shivam was taken into custody based on the mobile call details of Pooja, who also went missing after the murder. Based on his statement, Pooja was also taken into custody.

They said that their mother had seen both of them in a compromising situation and had then fixed the marriage of Pooja with someone else. Therefore, they planned to kill their mother and go to Delhi to live together.

