Uttar Pradesh

‘Still Alive’: Bihar Man ‘Murdered’ 6 Months Ago Writes To CM Nitish Kumar, Gopalganj Police From UP’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A man in Bihar, who was declared dead six months ago, was found alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. The 30-year-old man, identified as Sonu Kumar Srivastava wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the DGP, SP, Gopalganj and SHO, Deoria police station, claiming that he is alive and living with his newly-wedded wife in Ghaziabad.

Sonu’s “letter” said that he eloped with a girl named Neelam Kumari of his adjoining village and went to Ghaziabad and are staying there happily. He has also sent the proof of marriage. He further said that the FIR of kidnapping cum murder registered in the police station is wrong.

Sonu disappeared 5 months and 25 days ago from Deoria village. His family members claimed that he went to Patna to buy some goods but never returned home. After two days, a dead body with its throat slit was found in a area coming under the Deoria police station.

His father and other family members identified his body and had lodged an FIR of kidnapping cum murder.

As per Sonu’s letter to police, he was carrying Rs 50,000 to buy some goods from Patna and took a bus. After reaching Deoria Chowk, he de-boarded from the bus after receiving a call from someone.

“After de-boarding from the bus, he walked for a few metres and then disappeared. We have received a missing complaint from his father and initiated a search operation on the basis of the last phone call location. We had searched the entire area but did not find anything. After a couple of days, a dead body with a slit throat appeared on social media and the family members of Srivastava recognised him as their son. Accordingly, they have registered an FIR under relevant IPC section of kidnapping and murder in our police station,” said Uday Kumar Singh, SHO of Deoria police station.

Following his confession, the police have conveyed the message to his family members.

“Further investigation is on,” the police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.