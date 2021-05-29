New Delhi: A clash erupted between two groups, who pelted stones at each other in Katghar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad area last night. As per the reports of ANI, the dispute erupted when two persons had gone to buy eggs at a shop. Also Read - UPCET 2021: Last Date for Registration Extended, Apply Till This Date At upcet.nta.nic.in

While no injuries have been reported in the incident, several shops were ransacked and vehicles parked in the area were damaged in the incident. "Police will take strict action against those involved," news agency ANI quoted SP City as saying.

More details are awaited.