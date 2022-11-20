Stray Dogs Attack 11-year-old In Ramprastha Society, Ghaziabad | VIDEO Inside
The latest case is that of an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs outside a society in the Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.
Dog attack: The news of dog attacks is just seeping in day by day despite the claims made by the authorities that measures have been taken to curb the threat. The latest case is that of an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs outside a society in the Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. In fact, the entire incident was recorded on the society’s CCTV camera.
As per the recording, the girl is seen being attacked by three dogs. By the time she runs into the society premises to save herself, one of the dogs has bitten her on her leg.
गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम इलाके में कुत्ते के काटने का एक नया मामला सामने आया है।
रामप्रस्था सोसाइटी निवासी 11 वर्षीय बच्ची को कुत्तों के झुंड ने दौड़ाकर काटा है…@ghaziabadpolice #ghaziabad #dog pic.twitter.com/aslbMyU8Ze
— Himanshu Purohit (@Himansh256370) November 20, 2022
According to sources, the name of the victim is Bhavya Gupta, daughter of Vibhor Gupta, a resident of the Ramprastha Society.
The dogs were chased away by the security guard at the gate. The child has been given a rabies vaccine in a private hospital.
