Stray Dogs Attack 11-year-old In Ramprastha Society, Ghaziabad | VIDEO Inside

The latest case is that of an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs outside a society in the Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.

Stray Dogs Attack 11-year-old In Ramprastha Society, Ghaziabad | VIDEO Inside

Dog attack: The news of dog attacks is just seeping in day by day despite the claims made by the authorities that measures have been taken to curb the threat. The latest case is that of an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs outside a society in the Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. In fact, the entire incident was recorded on the society’s CCTV camera.

As per the recording, the girl is seen being attacked by three dogs. By the time she runs into the society premises to save herself, one of the dogs has bitten her on her leg.

WATCH VIDEO CLIP

According to sources, the name of the victim is Bhavya Gupta, daughter of Vibhor Gupta, a resident of the Ramprastha Society.

The dogs were chased away by the security guard at the gate. The child has been given a rabies vaccine in a private hospital.