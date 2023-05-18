Home

Student Shoots Female Friend On Noida University Campus, Later Kills Self

Noida: In a shocking incident, a third-year sociology student allegedly shot himself on a university campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after shooting his friend following an argument, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Anuj, a third-year sociology student, got into an argument with his female friend outside the dining hall on the campus of Shiv Nadar University. After the argument, he hugged her and then shot her. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Here’s What Police Said

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said police got to know that an incident took place at Shiv Nadar University where a male student shot a female student. He further added that the woman was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police further stated that the third-year student then went to the boys’ hostel and shot himself inside the room.

A senior police officer stated that Anuj and the woman were good friends but had been involved in a dispute for some time.

University Issues Statement

The spokesperson of Shiv Nadar University stated that the administration is saddened and shocked by the incident and is closely monitoring the situation.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been initiated by the police.

Crime Cases on The Rise in Delhi-NCR

Notably, Delhi-NCR is becoming a crime capital as several crime incidents have been reported in recent times.

On May 17, a 30-year-old man was killed in a firing incident in the Jama Masjid area of the national capital. The incident occurred late at night near Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel. The deceased has been identified as Sameer, who was the brother-in-law of the hotel owner. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

In an unrelated incident, two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot dead a 28-year-old man last month while he was returning home from work. The incident took place near sector 56 in Noida.

