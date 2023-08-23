Home

Students in UP’s Moradabad Paint Faces, Display Posters For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3 | Watch

In the video that was shared on social media, students were also seen holding models of Chandrayaan-3 with a message on placards, “We pray for safe landing of Chandryaan-3”, “Chandrayaan-3: From Earth to the Moon,” etc.

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on moon, these students were seen holding placards with well-wishes in UP's Moradabad.

Lucknow: As only a few hours are left for Chandrayaan-3 to make soft landing on the moon’s south pole, prayers are being offered across the country for the successful moon mission. Some students in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad painted their faces and displayed posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole is around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 17:45 IST.

Earlier in the day, a special Ganga Pujan was performed in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar by Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple Tapkeshwar Mahadev for the successful landing of Chandrayaan- 3. Prayers were also offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In the meantime, NCP workers also performed havan at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Over 140 crore Indians have kept their fingers crossed as the time nears for the much-awaited soft landing of the country’s third moon mission — Chandrayaan-3.

The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 17: 20 IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. These images assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

If Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully, it will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Historically, spacecraft missions to the Moon have primarily targeted the equatorial region due to its favourable terrain and operating conditions. However, the lunar south pole presents a vastly different and more challenging terrain compared to the equatorial region

With all eyes on the attempted Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, more so after Russia’s Luna-25 failed recently, take a look look at the sequence of India’s mission since its lift-off 41 days ago.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO has been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remains “normal”.

On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter. Then on August 17, the mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

