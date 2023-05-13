Home

Suar (UP) Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Suar (UP) Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Suar (UP) Byelection Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check the Suar bypoll result updates, candidates list, winner, vote share, MLAs list and more news on India.com

Suar (UP) Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Suar Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in the bypoll to the Suar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district will begin shortly. The voting in the bypoll to the Suar seat took place on May 10. The voter turnput at Suar Assembly seat was recorded at 18.40 per cent till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission. The assembly seat of Suar was vacated following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam after he was convicted in a 15-year-old case in February. Abdullah Azam Khan, and his father, were convicted by a local court in Uttra Pradesh for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty in a matter pertaining to a dharna on a state highway in January 2008. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Suar Bypoll Result 2023.

