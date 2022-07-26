Sultanpur: In a horrific incident, a speeding truck mowed down two employees of the transport department in the Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh during a checking early on Tuesday morning. The victims identified as Abdul Momin and Constable Arun, reportedly died on the spot.Also Read - Monkeypox in India: Suspected Case Detected in UP's Auraiya; Delhi Airport on Alert | LIVE Updates

The Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Sultanpur said that transport personnel tried to stop the truck for routine checking but the driver mowed them down. He fled the spot under the cover of darkness. The incident took place under Gosainganj police circle near Madhavpur Chatauna village.

Senior police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.