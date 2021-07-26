Noida: In a major crackdown on illegal properties in Uttar Pradesh, two allegedly ill-gotten flats belonging to two gangsters and estimated to be worth Rs 1.90 crore have been attached by the UP police in Greater Noida, reported news agency PTI quoting officials. The flats attached on Sunday are worth Rs 95 lakh each and located in Golf Gardenia society in Greater Noida, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.Also Read - Fake Call Centre Busted in UP, 30 Held For Duping People With Promise of Loans

The flats belong to Naveen Bhati and Praveen Bhati, both active members of the dreaded Sundar Bhati gang. The two are also nephews of mafia Sinhraj. One more flat worth approximately Rs 2 crore and belonging to the duo has been attached by the police in the past, Pandey said. The action has been taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act and in pursuance of a special court order. Similar action against gangsters and mafia would continue in future also to dent them economically, he added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has so far attached properties worth around Rs 150 crore under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, according to officials. Across Uttar Pradesh, the value of such ill-gotten properties belonging to gangsters and mafia, including Ateeq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Sundar Bhati, is pegged around Rs 1,500 crore, the officials added.

(Based on PTI inputs)