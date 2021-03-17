Lucknow: Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, well-known Sunni cleric and Imam of Aishbagh Idgah, has strongly condemned the Allahabad University vice chancellor Prof. Sangita Srivastava for claiming that her sleep was being disturbed by the ‘azaan’. Also Read - Karnataka Waqf Board Circular Says no Loudspeakers in Mosques, Dargahs From 10 PM to 6 AM

In a video message, the cleric said that Srivastava should know the 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture of the region that allows peaceful co-existence of various religions.

"People, since ages, have respected each other's religions. The sounds of 'azaan' often mingle with the sounds of bhajans from temples and no one has ever said that their sleep is disturbed because of this. There is already a high court order in this regard which is being complied with by all mosques," he said.

He further appealed to the people to ignore such issues and not to mislead others on such matters.

The Allahabad University vice chancellor had written a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that her sleep was being disturbed because of ‘azaan’ in a nearby mosque. She claimed that due to disruptions in her sleep, she suffered headaches which affected her work hours.