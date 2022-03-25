New Delhi: In a move that could affect 25,000 homebuyers, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday declared real estate developer Supertech ‘bankrupt’. The move came in response to a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues. Reacting to the order, the real estate company asserted that it will be approaching NCLAT in appeal against the order.Also Read - Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Work Begins, Over 100 Workers Deployed

“In the matter of appointment of IRP in one of the Supertech Group Companies, by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), management of the Company stated that the Company will be approaching NCLAT in appeal against the order as the matter belongs to a financial creditor. In the interest of homebuyers, preference was given to construction and delivery of projects over repayment of bank dues which can be fulfilled after project completion. As all the projects of the Company are financially viable, there is no chance of loss to any party or financial creditor. The order will not affect operations of any other Supertech Group Company,”it said in a statement. Also Read - Supertech Directed to Pay Home Buyers Full Refund With Interest

Furthermore, it stated that the NCLT order will not impact the construction at all ongoing projects or operation of the company and “we are committed to giving delivery of units to allottees. Also Read - Return Money by Jan 17 or Face Jail: Supreme Court to Supertech Directors

“We have a strong record of delivering more than 40000 Flats during the last 7 years and we shall continue to give delivery to our buyers under our “Mission Completion – 2022” under which we have undertaken a target of delivering 7000 Units by December, 2022”, Money Control quoted the statement from Supertech.