Noida Twin Tower Demolition: All eyes are glued to Noida Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93-A as the buildings which are considered to be taller than Qutub Minar are going to be exploded on August 28, Sunday. To carry out the scheduled demolition smoothly, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations. Yesterday, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari visited the site and inspected the preparations in the Twin Towers — Apex (32-storey) and Ceyane (29-storey), comprising 915 flats.

The demolition work of the Twin Towers will start at 2.30 p.m on Sunday. The people of the surrounding societies are giving full cooperation and the societies will be completely evacuated by 7 a.m. on the said day. According to the rules, residents will have to close their windows and doors completely and the chimney block must be sealed. The gas connection will have to be turned off and electricity will be disconnected.

SUPERTECH NOIDA TWIN TOWERS DEMOLITION: DOS AND DON’TS FOR RESIDENTS

Dos

Residents are advised to close the windows and the doors tightly during the time of the blast. Plug on the air purifier. If dust enters the house and settles, clean with wet mop or vacuum cleaner to remove it permanently. Patients on Inhalers may feel chest congestion, increased cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat etc. Switch on the ACs but clean the filter before and a couple of days after the blast. For individuals who take any medication, keep all existing medications beforehand. If the pollution levels are high, some may experience sore throat, itching in the eyes, nose, and skin. Senior citizens may experience lethargy and feverish. Turn off the gas connection during the time of the blast. Disconnect electricity during the time of the blast.

Don’ts