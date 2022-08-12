Noida, UP: The Supreme Court on Friday gave an additional time of one week till August 28 for the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms. The development comes after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.Also Read - 'Aisa Khana Jaanwar Bhi Nahi Khayenge': UP Cop Breaks Down Over Bad Food Quality | WATCH
- The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead to the Noida Authority to raze the two towers by September 4.
- A 7-day buffer — from August 29 to September 4 — was given “in case of any technical glitches or weather-related problems”.
- The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging — rigging of explosives inside the structures — of the twin towers located in Sector 93B, Noida.
- “The CBRI was satisfied with the responses related to safety measures after Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural audit of nearby buildings done before demolition of the twin towers,” said an official.
- Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time.
- More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers.
- The explosives are stored at a facility in Palwal, Haryana and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police will provide security for the logistics.
- Explosives will be brought to Noida over a period of several days in regulated quantity.
- Supertech’s Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
- On February 28, the NOIDA authority informed the top court that the work for the demolition of realty major Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers has commenced and will be razed completely by May 22.