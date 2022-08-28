Noida: The saga of the Supertech twin towers will finally culminate today at 2:30 pm. With over 3,700 explosives in place, the structure is supposed to get demolished within 9-10 seconds. The demolition of the Supertech twin towers is expected to create air pollution due to dust in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. In such a scenario the hospitals near sector 93A are put on high alert and have been prepared for any medical emergency.Also Read - Black Box, Green Switch And Red Bulb: Why Noida Supertech Twin Towers Higher Than Qutub Minar Is Being Razed

ARE THE NOIDA HOSPITALS PREPARED?

Jaypee Hospital in sector 128 Noida has dedicated eight 8 department beds and 12 ICU beds for today. Also, one ACLS ambulance equipped with all the necessary medications and equipment will be on standby for any mishappening.

Special team of doctors is also prepared. Support staff will be available from 9 am to 6 pm.

Apart from that adequate quantity of blood products have been kept in stock in our blood bank so that it can be used if required,” hospital’s official statement read.

Felix Hospital is merely 4 kms from the demolition spot. The general ward is ready on the 12th floor of the hospital for an emergency, while ICU beds have been fully prepared on the seventh floor.

There will be arrangements of a total of 50 beds in the hospitals that includes emergency wards, ICU, NICU, cardiac wards and general wards.

Felix hospital has issued a 24X7 emergency helpline number also for ambulance service and even all leaves of staff have been cancelled for today

ADVISORY FOR NEARBY RESIDENTS

Dr DK Gupta, Chairman of Felix Hospital, as quoted by news agency ANI, said if a person gets breathings issues, SPO2 reduces less than 92 per cent, chest pain, redness in eyes, skin issues, headaches, fluctuating blood sugar levels then they must contact a doctor. “The high-risk patients, asthma patients, post-COVID patients, one shouldn’t be very excited and it’s better to be indoor,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. Residents have been asked to wear mask, eye glasses and avoid going out during the process of the demolition If the pollution levels are high, some may experience sore throat, itching in the eyes, nose, and skin. Senior citizens may experience lethargy and feverish. Turn off the gas connection during the time of the blast. Disconnect electricity during the time of the blast.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. Also Read - Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: How Will It Be Razed? Know Precautions Taken By Blaster Chetan Dutta

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court. The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The top court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

