Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Latest Update: As all plans are in place for the Supertech Twin Tower demolition, DCP Central, Rajesh S on Friday said the Noida Expressway will be shut for the general public for a minimum amount of time of about 1 hour between 2 PM to 3 PM on August 28.

Giving details about the preparations, he said the traffic personnel posted in Noida to avoid traffic issues. He also added that the residents have been asked to adhere to deadline and vacate by 7 AM on Sunday. "Limited number of guards to be allowed in society for security. They too will leave sharp at 1.45 PM before blast at 2.30 PM," he said.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah said the roads right next to and around the twin towers will be completely closed on Sunday and the Google maps will show the route with updated barricading schedule.

PREPARATIONS IN PLACE FOR TWIN TOWER DEMOLITION

All preparations are in place for the demolition of the Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers at the Emerald Court project, located in Noida on August 28. The development comes as the Supreme Court had on August 12 allowed an extended deadline of August 28 with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4 to demolish the 103-metre-tall twin towers — Apex and Ceyanne.

As per the updates, the twin towers will be razed at 2:30 PM sharp on August 28, Sunday. For this purpose, the evacuation plans for residents, traffic roadmaps and managing the aftermath of the Noida twin tower demolition have been prepared already.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT, METRO TIMING ON AUGUST 28

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut for vehicular movement on August 28. Apart from this, the metro will also remain shut for half an hour. Fire tenders, ambulance services required for emergency services will be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers. The services on two kilometres radius of the Supertech twin towers will be closed on the demolition day, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.