Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers located in Noida Sector 93 A, Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth movement of traffic on August 28, Sunday. Issuing a press release, the Noida traffic police said, "… During the demolition of the above two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting/reporting restrictions on some routes."

COMPLETELY RESTRICTED ROUTES NEED TO BE AVOIDED FROM 7AM ON AUG 28

Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha Double road and service road from Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108 Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132 towards Faridabad flyover Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk towards Faridabad flyover

TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON NOIDA-GREATER NOIDA EXPRESSWAY

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. This traffic will go towards its destination via Elevated Road through Sector 60 and Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gejha Tpoint, Phase-2 Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.

NOIDA TWIN TOWER DEMOLITION: OTHER PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

Parking for OV vans will be provided under Faridabad flyover and on the ground which is located next to Faridabad flyover loop while descending from Sector 128 to 93. Parking for vehicles of the media will be on the corner of Shramik Kunj red light towards Sector 108. Vehicles of police/administrative officials will be in the parking of the glass building on Sector 132 service road. Reserve emergency parking will be in the vacant ground near Sector 108. Fire service/ambulance vehicle will be at Sector 93 Aldico Chowk and Shramik Kunj Chowk Sector 93.

Besides, Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number—9971009001, for people facing traffic inconvenience.