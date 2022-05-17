Noida: As Noida braces itself to see the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to grant three more months for the demolition of the 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court granted time until August 28th, 2022. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted time for the demolition of towers until May 22nd.Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Demolition on May 22: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Remain Shut, Check Timings and Details Here

The apex court’s order came after Supertech filed an application through its interim resolution professional seeking an extension of the deadline of May 22 on the request made by demolition agency Edifice Engineering. The top court has directed Noida’s authority to file a status report on compliance of the Court’s order.

In its August 31 judgment last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers, Apex and Cayenne, with nearly 915 flats. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based demolition agency, has been tasked with bringing down both the towers in approximately “nine seconds”. Of the two towers — Apex, the taller one is 103 m and Cayene, the smaller one is 97 metres.

Nearly 1,500 families live in the close vicinity of the towers which makes a rough estimate of around 6,000 people that will have to leave the area in advance for their safety and security.

Earlier on April 10, the twin towers underwent a test blast to ascertain the appropriate amount of explosives needed for the demolition. During the trial, 5 kg explosives were used and five minor blasts were undertaken on the 14th floor and the basement of the building.

Earlier, while exclusively speaking to IANS, Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice, said it might take three months to clear the massive debris of the twin towers. “Tentatively, around 3000-4000 Kg of explosives will be used for the demolition process,” said Mehta, adding that they will use a shock tube detonator which is a non-electric explosive fuze in the form of small-diameter hollow plastic tubing used to transport an initiating signal to an explosive by means of a shock wave.