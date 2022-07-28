Lucknow: Swatantra Dev Singh has resigned from the post of BJP state president of Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, Swatantra Dev Singh tendered his resignation to BJP National President JP Nadda. His tenure as BJP state president ended on July 16. Now the discussions are in full swing regarding the new state president of UP with speculation about the names of many veteran leaders.Also Read - UP Teacher Suspended After Video Goes Viral Of Student Massaging Her In Classroom

Who will be the next UP BJP president?

According to sources, the new president of the UP BJP will be announced in the coming two-three days. Apart from being the Minister of Jal Shakti in the Yogi government, Swatantra Dev Singh is also the leader of the Legislative Council. Earlier, the leader of the Legislative Council was former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Swatantra Dev Singh will remain in charge till the new president is elected

Swatantra Dev Singh met JP Nadda on Tuesday and submitted his resignation. Till the appointment of the new state president, the charge of the state president will remain with Swatantra Dev Singh. He has also returned the Fortuner car he got as the state president. He will also be present in the capacity of the state president in the training camp program to be held in Chitrakoot from July 29 to 31.

The probable names

According to the sources, BL Verma and Bhupendra Chaudhary are said to be strong contenders. The names of Dinesh Sharma and Subrata Pathak are also in the race as Brahmin faces.