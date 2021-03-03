Noida: Two Swiggy delivery executives were arrested after they allegedly broke into houses in the city and decamped with valuables, Noida Police said on Tuesday said. Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery platform, said it has suspended the two delivery partners who were engaged on contract basis. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said accused Mohammad Kafeel and Ravi Shankar were arrested by the Sector 39 police station team probing a house theft case. Also Read - Mumbai: Tuition Teacher Among 3 Arrested For Shooting, Sharing Obscene Videos on Pretext of YouTube Pranks

"Two Swiggy delivery partners have been arrested. During investigation it was found that the duo would break into houses and steal valuables," Singh said. "They would go for delivery at houses around Golf Course area, their assigned territory, and take stock of homes and buildings which were empty or vulnerable. They would target such houses for valuables during nights," he said. The two accused hail from the adjoining Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh and were staying in Sector 126 in Noida, he said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealing stolen property), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment.

Swiggy strongly condemned the act of its delivery partners and suspended them with immediate effect.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any such behavior and will be extending our full support to the investigating authorities,” it told PTI in a statement.

According to the police, a 32-inch LED television, two track suits, one wrist watch, a Swiggy bag and some tools used to break into houses were seized from their possession, while a motorcycle, which Ravi Shankar had purchased from his share of the money stolen by the duo, was impounded.

A third person who procured stolen items from them has been identified and efforts were on to arrest him, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)