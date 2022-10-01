Ghaziabad: As people have are all up about enjoying the festivities in Delhi-NCR, an unfortunate incident took place at the Ramleela fair that is being held in Ghaziabad’s Ghantaghar. According to reports, so far at least four people got injured after a swing broke down at the fair on Friday. In a video that surfaced the internet, it can bee seen that the accident occurred as one of the hammocks broke and overturned as the swing in momentum. Three children and a women from the the same family were injured and immediately rushed to the hospital.Also Read - Noida Schools To Remain Shut On Saturday Also Due To Waterlogging, Flooding in Uttar Pradesh

The video captured how a swing moving in circles at a considerable speed suddenly came off the hook. Aman can also been seen standing at the disc as one of the yellow coloured car got detached and over turned mid-way. Also Read - Can Stray Dogs Be Relocated From Their Territory? What Ghaziabad Civic Authority Says

Reportedly, about 10 people were riding the break-dance swing when suddenly one of the cars came out lose from the pivot and almost crushed a family of five. The accident further created chaos and prompted a stampede like situation. Further, police closed down all the swings in the fair.

None of the family members suffered severe injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

Ghaziabad civic authorities have taken cognizance of this accident and have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The Ramlila fair has already begun in parts of Delhi-NCR with the onset of Navratri. There are multiple stalls and installations at the ground where scores people arrive daily for celebration.