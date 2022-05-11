Rajasthan: Amidst the controversy surrounding the presence of idols of Hindu deities in the Taj Mahal, the Jaipur Royal Family has claimed that the Mughal-ear monument is built on their property. Diya Kumari, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former princess of Jaipur on Wednesday said that she has documents that show Jaipur royal family’s claim on the land and Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan Acquired it. “We had a palace on that land. It is good that someone has appealed to open the doors of the Taj Mahal, the truth will come out,” said Diya Kumari.Also Read - Age is Just a Number! At 87, Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Class 10th and 12th

The Jaipur Royal's statement comes in the wake of a petition filed in the Allahabad high court seeking directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open over 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check for a possible presence of Hindu idols there. The petition was filed on May 4, by Rajneesh Singh, BJP media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

What Did Diya Kumari Claim About Taj Mahal

Talking to the media in Jaipur, Diya Kumari supported the petition and said, "It should be investigated what was there before the monument was built. People have the right to know what was there originally before the 'maqbara'," She claimed that if required, she could provide records available with the Jaipur family regarding the land.

“Compensation was given in lieu of the land but how much was it, whether it was accepted or not, I cannot say this because I have not studied the records which are there in our ‘pothikhana’. But the land belonged to our family and Shah Jahan had acquired it,” Diya Kumari said.

“Since there was no judiciary, no appeal could have been made at that time. Things will be clear only after examining the records,” she added.

It is to be noted that Diya Kumari, a member of Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family, had earlier claimed that her family was descendent of Lord Rama’s son. At the time also, she was reportedly willing to provide evidence of her family’s lineage to Supreme Court, in hopes of helping in expediting the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.