New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the hidden secrets of the alleged 22 rooms locked inside Taj Mahal, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) released pictures of some of the underground rooms of the monument which were opened for the restoration work in January. Speaking to a leading portal, Agra ASI chief said that pictures are available on the official website and one can see them as a part of the January 2022 newsletter.Also Read - Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? Watch A Zee News Ground Report From Agra

Click on the link to download/view the January issue of @ASIGoI's Newsletter.https://t.co/tIJmE46UR4 pic.twitter.com/UKWsTA2nPZ — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) May 9, 2022

Also Read - Video: Taj Mahal's Lesser Known Facts, All You Need to Know

“The maintenance work of underground cells on the riverside of the Taj Mahal was taken up a few months ago. Decayed and disintegrated lime plaster was removed and a fresh coat laid. Traditional lime processing took place before application,” said the ASI website. Also Read - BJP MP Diya Kumari Claims Taj Mahal Built On Land Originally Belonging To Jaipur Royal Family Meanwhile, sources in the tourism industry alleged that these pictures have been released into the public domain to put an end to the misinformation about the contents of these rooms. Take a look at these pictures here:-

Earlier last week the Allahabad High Court had dismissed the petition seeking opening of 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal premises. The two-judge bench ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms, stating that the truth about the iconic monument needs to come out, and that he has filed multiple PILs for the same.

“Tomorrow you will ask for permission to see our chambers. Please, don’t make mockery of the PIL system,” the bench said during the hearing. The writ petition, seeking to “find the truth” behind the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, was filed before the Lucknow bench by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP’s Ayodhya unit.