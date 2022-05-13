New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over the claims that there was a Lord Shiva temple—named Tejo Mahalaya beneath the Taj Mahal, Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary in his show DNA analysed the history of the ivory-white marble mausoleum, situated on the south bank of the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. A team of Zee News reached Agra to know the ground reality of the hidden secrets of the alleged 22 rooms locked inside Taj Mahal where the ancient Shivling claimed to be exist.Also Read - Video: Taj Mahal's Lesser Known Facts, All You Need to Know

Earlier on Thursday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to open 22 closed rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises and asked the petitioner not to mock the PIL system.

The two-judge bench comprising Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarth ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms, stating that the truth about the iconic monument needs to come out, and that he has filed multiple PILs for the same.

“Tomorrow you will ask for permission to see our chambers. Please, don’t make mockery of the PIL system,” the bench said during the hearing.’

What Does The Petition Say?

The writ petition, seeking to “find the truth” behind the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, was filed last week before the Lucknow bench by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP’s Ayodhya unit. The petition cited the claims of some historians and Hindu groups about the mausoleum actually being an old Shiva temple.

The petition has sought the Archaeological Survey of India form a special committee to examine the locked rooms and release the report to the public. Singh said that the demand is not to make the Taj Mahal a temple but to bring out the truth of the matter for the sake of social harmony. He said that the only way to end such controversy is by examining closed rooms.