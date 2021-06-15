Agra: Months after being shut due to coronavirus second wave, the Agra districts administration on Tuesday allowed Taj Mahal to reopen for tourists from tomorrow with COVID guidelines in place. Along with Taj Mahal, other Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments, including 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across India, will also reopen for tourists from tomorrow. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Relaxes COVID Restrictions From Tomorrow; Night Curfew And Weekend Curfew to Continue

Giving further details, ASI's superintending archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar told news agency ANI that the entry will be allowed only via online tickets. "No one will be allowed to enter sans masks," says Kumar Swarnkar said.

On the other hand, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that no more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at a given time.

Detailing further, he said that teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times. “People can only book 5 tickets via one phone number. Vaccination camp has been set up for the workers today,” N Singh said.

As per the order from the ASI, the monuments will be reopened in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by the state, district, or the disaster management authority.

“Today @MinOfCultureGoI has given @ASIGoI approval to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following the Corona rules. Good luck to all,” tweeted Union Culture and Tourism minister Prahlad Patel.

The ASI order stated that appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and states governments, ministries and departments will be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors.

Last year, all the monuments and sites across the country and maintained by the ASI were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors and social distancing. The curbs were relaxed later in the year.

However, due to the surge in cases again this year, these monuments were closed for the public. Vasant Kumar Swarnkar further said that Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums will be reopened from Wednesday.

“Tourists would not be allowed to touch any object inside the Taj Mahal and other monuments and sites. They have to follow social distancing norms while sitting as well,” he added.