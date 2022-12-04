Take 50K From Me, Says Father Of Dead Man In UP’s Iron Rod Accident After Railways Offers 15K Compensation

Agra: In a tragic incident that allegedly took place due to the negligence of the railways, a five foot long and 1.5-inch thick iron rod pierced through the neck of a 32-year-old Delhi-based passenger, Harikesh Kumar Dubey, who was travelling on the ‘12876’ Neelachal Express and died on his seat when the incident happened. The rod shattered the window of the moving train and entered into compartment where Dubey had been seated. Following the incident, the Railways offered a compensation of Rs 15000 to the family of the deceased passenger but his father, Santaram, refused to accept it and instead said, “take Rs 50,000 from me.”

The jolting accident occurred around 8:45am on Friday when the train was running between Danwar (Bulandshahr) and Somna (Aligarh) railway station in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railways in UP. The train was cruising at a speed of around 130 kmph, as per a railway official.

LOST A HUSBAND, FATHER AND BROTHER DUE TO RAILWAYS’ NEGLIGENCE

According to Dubey’s family, he along with his wife Shalini Dubey and two children — seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son — were living in Soniya Vihar suburb of north-east Delhi for more than eight years. After being jobless for over a year due to the pandemic, he had recently started working as a tower technician at a private firm. His sister Babita Tripathi said, “He was the youngest among eight siblings, including four sisters. His birthday was on December 5 and we were planning to celebrate it. We lost him forever due to the railways’ negligence.”

The Railways had offered a compensation of Rs 15,000 to the family of the deceased. However, the father, Santaram, refused to take it. Instead, he said, “Take 50 thousand rupees from me.’ On Saturday late evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Santaram said, “My son has lost his life due to the negligence of the railway administration. Now the Railways is making fun of my son’s death by giving me a compensation of Rs 15,000.” Meanwhile, the railway officials tried to convince him, but he did not listen to anyone and returned with the dead body of his son.

Santram has demanded a job and compensation for his daughter-in-law and wife of the deceased. He said that the deceased Harikesh has two small children. How will they survive now?

WILL VISIT THE DM OFFICE

The father of the deceased, Santaram, first refused to take the dead body and demanded justice for the death of his son. After this, the force of GRP and RPF reached the spot to convince the grieving father to accept the compensation offered by the Railways but he refused and said that he will visit the DM office in Sultanpur to demand justice.

Santram says that his son’s life has been lost due to the negligence of the Railways. He will go to Sultanpur and protest at the DM’s office. The protest will continue till the son and family get justice. All this continued till evening, after which the victim’s family returned with the dead body.

STILL NOT CLEAR HOW THE ROD GOT INTO A MOVING TRAIN

The railway track upon which the Nilanchal Express passed at the time of the accident, was supposed to be blocked from 9 am. During this time, the speed of trains passing through here would have to be controlled. Their route would also have been changed, but the construction work at the site started at 8:35 am. Meanwhile, Nilanchal Express passed through the area at the speed of 110 km/h.

GRP Inspector Subodh Yadav said that the mystery of Sabbal going inside the train has not been solved completely. But, preliminary investigation has revealed that the laborers were using subs to lift the track. Only then did it slip away from the worker’s hands and landed inside the train passing from the site that led to Harikesh’s death.