Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit on Monday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after Mulayam Singh got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lucknow. "SP workers and its president should take inspiration from Mulayam," the BJP UP unit said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier had said he would not take the "BJP's vaccine", and that when "our government" comes to power, everyone would be vaccinated for free. Following criticism, Akhilesh took to Twitter and wrote that he had "full confidence" in the ability of scientists, but he would not take the BJP's "political vaccine".

"Main toh nahi lagwaunga abhi vaccine. Maine apni baat keh di. Aur woh bhi BJP lagayegi uska bharosa karunga main? Arre, jao bhai. Arre, apni sarkar ayegi, sabko free vaccine lagegi. Hum BJP ka vaccine nahin lagwa sakte (I will not get the vaccine now. I am telling you about myself. Am I going to trust a vaccine given by the BJP? Oh, get lost. When our government comes, everyone will get the vaccine free)," the former Chief Minister said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Criticising the government’s response to the pandemic, Akhilesh earlier had said: “What jobs have they given? The Chief Minister first said that 4 lakh jobs were given, then 15 lakh, and then 1.5 crore jobs… No one got jobs.” Adityanath, he said, was only inaugurating infrastructure such as the Metro that had been built by the previous SP government. “He is inaugurating the same thing thrice,” Akhilesh said.