‘Tarzan The Wonder Tractor’ Gets Ignited On Its Own, Damages Vehicles And Store | Watch Viral Video With Live Commentary

Viral Video: This is how it can be best defined what happened at a store in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor where a tractor got ignited on its own, moved ahead, and mowed down a bicycle and a motorcycle before smashing the huge glass entrance and entering the store. Realising the dangerous situation, the man behind the cash counter rushed outside to control the tractor on the loose but to no avail, and the huge machine on the mammoth, sturdy wheels made a grand welcome for itself. Though later he was joined by about three or four people who got into the saviour act.

Meanwhile, there is a live running commentary explaining the entire event as it said something about “riks” and “handle got tangled” apart from the incoherent explanation about what could have led to the occurrence and how they (the commentators) saved the day by cutting the tractor’s wires and protected the lives of those present there.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

A scary scenario for anyone. Some are even comparing it to the Hindi movie “Taarzan: The Wonder Car” released in 2004 which itself is “inspired” by the 1983 American movie “Christine”.

The video is shared on Twitter by Preety Pandey Bhardwaj @prreeti1 with the caption, “#Tarzan #tractor #bijnaur #CCTV #बिजनौर में जब बिना चालक के अचानक चल पड़ा ट्रैक्टर (Bijnor when the tractor started suddenly without the driver).

This makes for a serious study because the more technically advanced vehicles we are getting the more incidents of unexplained mishaps are happening.

