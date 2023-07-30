Home

Teen Hit By Train While Clicking Selfie In UP’s Mathura, Dies

Mathura, UP: In a tragic mishap, an 18-year-old teenager died after being hit by a moving train while clicking a selfie with his friends in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. According to the police, the incident took place at the Tiwaripuram railway bridge when the deceased, identified as Vansh, was visiting the Dwarka Dhish temple in the morning along with three of his friends.

As per reports, the three friends went towards Tiwaripuram in the Jamuna Par area, parked their two-wheeler and started clicking selfies on top of the bridge. Soon, the train approached and the trio tried moving to another side of the bridge in order to avoid it, however, Vansh had stepped too close to the track and was blown away by a strong gust of wind generated by the locomotive, India Today reported.

The 18-year-old was hit by the train and died on the spot, the report said.

The Uttar Pradesh police have issued advisories to the public to avoid clicking selfies near hazardous places like railway tracks and riverbanks.

Selfie deaths

According to a recent study, India tops the list of ‘selfie deaths’ with over 100 people losing their lives in some mishap while clicking a selfie. As per the study, 259 selfie deaths were reported across the globe between 2011 and 2017 with 159 of those being reported in India.

Earlier, in June this year, a teenage girl fell to her death in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida while clicking a selfie on the terrace of her house.

As per the police, the incident took place in Noida sector 11 when the girl was clicking a selfie while taking a walk on her terrace. The teenager’s foot slipped and she fell from the balcony, leading to her death.

The girl’s family rushed her to the Noida Metro Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, in a similar incident in February this year, a 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire while clicking a selfie on top a goods train in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The victim, Debendra Nayak, a resident of Bartibali village under Kashipur block, died of electrocution, while two of his friends sustained injuries in the mishap.

“The boy came in contact with the 25 KV live wire and died on the spot,” a police official said at the time.

In another incident in April last year, a 16-year-old teen died of electrocution when he came in contact with a high-tension power cable while clicking a selfie atop a train engine at Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur railway station.

