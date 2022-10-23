Teenage Girl Commits Suicide: In yet another case of a teenager not being able to take some scolding from parents, a 16-year-old girl took her life by hanging after her mother scolded her for constantly chatting on her mobile phone.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

The unfortunate incident is being reported from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh where the girl, identified as Deeksha, was found hanging in a room at her residence in the Gangapur colony area of the city. Also Read - Aadhar To Be Mandatory For Registration Of Marriage In UP, New Order to be Issued Soon

Yogesh Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO), said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report. Also Read - Plasma Or Mosambi Juice? Patient Dies Of Dengue After Treatment, Fake Blood Suspected | Video

According to the family members, the girl returned home from school and started chatting on the mobile phone over which she her mother scolded her and later in the night when she went to her daughter’s room, she found her hanging. The girl was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App (Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102