Home

Uttar Pradesh

Teenage Girl Dies By Suicide In Lakhimpur Kheri After Her Objectionable Video Clip Goes Viral

Teenage Girl Dies By Suicide In Lakhimpur Kheri After Her Objectionable Video Clip Goes Viral

The girl’s body was found hanging in her house on November 3 when her mother and sister had gone outside.

Representational image (IANS)

Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri: In a tragic incident reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after her objectionable video clip went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday adding that the accused belongs to another community and that the SHO of Sampurn Nagar police station Siyaram Verma was suspended on Saturday evening.

Trending Now

The girl’s body was found hanging in her house on November 3 when her mother and sister had gone outside.

You may like to read

“DSP (Pallia) Aditya Kumar Gautam has been asked to investigate the case and promptly file a charge sheet to ensure punishment to the accused”, said Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha while addressing the media. Saha said the main accused, a 20-year-old Muslim youth, in the case was arrested on Saturday and investigations from all angles would be carried out as per the allegations in the FIR.

Police have registered a case against four persons, the main accused, his two brothers, and his father under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, POCSO Act, IT Act and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

IG Lucknow range Tarun Gaba also visited the spot on Saturday evening and spoke with the victim’s family, assuring them of “effective and prompt action” in the case.

Meanwhile, family members of the victim alleged that the accused and his family members were insisting on the minor performing ‘nikah’ (marriage) with the accused.

The sister of the victim alleged the accused had been torturing and blackmailing her sister for a long time, which forced her to take the extreme step.

On Saturday, when the victim’s body reached her village after the post-mortem examination, villagers resorted to a massive demonstration putting the body on the road and damaging the properties of the accused’s family.

Local police attempted to dissuade the demonstrators from damaging the properties. Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with SP Ganesh Prasad Saha rushed to the spot and held talks with the aggrieved family members and the demonstrating villagers.

The DM and the SP persuaded the demonstrators to call off the agitation and the family performed the last rites of the victim on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the accused’s shop allegedly built on the PWD land, was on Sunday bulldozed, the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.